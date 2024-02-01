Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses East Palestine improvements a year after train derailment

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was the highest-level federal official to visit East Palestine after the train derailment in 2023.

On Wednesday, Buttigieg spoke with News 5 on what has happened since.

In NTSB's preliminary findings, it said surveillance video showed a wheel bearing overheated before the derailment and it said it was 100% preventable.

Buttigieg said his office has taken steps to improve rail safety.

"We need to make sure that the law of the land supports safer railroads, especially with everything America has learned in the year since that terrible derailment that upended the lives of so many people in and around East Palestine,” Buttigieg said.

Senators J.D. Vance and Sherrod Brown said they are hopeful that the bipartisan Railway Safety Act will be passed.

This act would enforce rules such as a minimum number of crew on board, increase fines for wrongdoing and enhance safety protocol.