FEMA to hold joint press conference in East Palestine on train derailment efforts

Federal, state and local partners are holding a news conference on Saturday afternoon to give an update on the recovery efforts following the Norfolk Southern Train Derailment in East Palestine.

On Friday night, environmental advocate Erin Brockovich held a town hall meeting, warning families there to brace for the health, environment and legal implications of the Feb. 3 train derailment.

RELATED: Erin Brockovich visits East Palestine, tells residents to prepare for the 'long game'

You can watch the live stream in the player below:



Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.