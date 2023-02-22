WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump to visit East Palestine Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon, former President Donald Trump will make a stop in East Palestine where a Norfolk Southern train derailed earlier this month.

News 5 will stream Trump's remarks in the player below. A specific time for his appearance has not been announced at this time. This story will be updated when the time becomes available.

News 5 livestream event

While in town, Trump is "set to donate thousands of gallons of cleaning supplies and more than a dozen pallets of water to the community as it grapples with the aftermath of the train derailment that led to a large release of toxic chemicals," according to Fox News.

CLICK HERE to read News 5's extensive coverage of the East Palestine train derailment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.