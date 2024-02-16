What you need to know about President Biden's visit to East Palestine Friday

President Joe Biden will be visiting East Palestine Friday afternoon, just one year after the Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Biden will come to East Palestine to discuss how the administration is working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

He will also discuss the commitment to ensuring the people of East Palestine are not defined by this event.

Additionally, he will touch base on how his administration is delivering on the needs of families, businesses, and affected residents.

The president is scheduled to arrive in East Palestine around 2:30 p.m. He is expected to speak at 5 p.m. near the derailment site. Watch here:

News 5 livestream event

New 5's Bryn Caswell reports that some East Palestine community members feel his visit is too late.

Watch more on that story here:

President Biden's visit is too late, says East Palestine community

RELATED: 'People in this town needed him,' President Biden's visit is too late, says East Palestine community