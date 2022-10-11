17-year-old among youngest college students set to graduate from Kent State University

KENT, Ohio — At just 17 years old, Maya McDaniel is set to graduate from Kent State University. The college senior’s journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14-years-old.

“We did things intentionally, but we couldn’t have done it as well as it really turned out on purpose,” said McDaniel’s father, Ron McDaniel. “She was willing to do the work and she was just the perfect kid…she would do half days in the summer [and] never questioned it.”

McDaniel opted for homeschooling early on and chose to continue throughout high school prior to her collegiate journey. Though the year she turned 13, McDaniel says academic curiosity set in.

“I wanted to take the ACT for fun just to see where we were at…[I] almost passed the first time and we were like wait a second, can I go to college if I actually get to pass the ACT? And it turns out yes. So, I retook it [and] passed,” McDaniel said. “Then I got accepted into Kent State as a CCP student and just started taking classes and going full-time at 14.”

McDaniel’s four-year education was paid for through College Credit Plus (CCP). The state program allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously.

“People meet her all the time and think oh she’s a genius and she’ll tell you, no I work hard,” said Ron McDaniel. “It’s a win, win for everybody, and not enough people are taking advantage of it.”

Within a year of starting her freshman year, Maya McDaniel’s life completely changed as she kept her age a secret in an attempt to “blend in” because I don’t have a lot of friends. Yet, she has grown to accept different is good along with the unknown.

"I want to do graduate school but after that I just want a break... just live for a little bit, chill [and] not have to worry about school for once."