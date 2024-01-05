Academic Challenge returns Saturday on News 5

Academic Challenge is back for its 55th season! The first episode of News 5’s weekly quiz show for local high schoolers airs on News 5 at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.
The episode will be available to watch online shortly after.
The first episode will pit teams of students from Alliance, Lakeside and Midview high schools against each other in a fast-paced game show covering a broad range of subjects.
Episodes will air weekly every Saturday at 11:30 a.m., with the championship show slated to air on May 25.
Watch episodes, see a schedule and current scores, and view previous seasons of Academic Challenge online here.
The title sponsor for the Academic Challenge is the Nordson Corporation.
