Websites and information for schools competing in Academic Challenge in 2023

Looking for more information about the high schools competing in 2023's episodes of "Academic Challenge" on News 5?
Find links to each school website below, organized by air date for each episode of "Academic Challenge."
Jan. 7:
Northwest High School - https://nhs.northwest.sparcc.org/
Shelby High School - https://shelbyk12.org/high-school/
Waterloo High School - https://www.viking.portage.k12.oh.us/jr-sr-high-school
Jan. 14:
Barberton High School - https://www.barbertonschools.org/barbertonhighschool_home.aspx
Rootstown High School - https://www.roversk12.org/
Sandusky High School - https://www.scs-k12.net/sanduskyhighschool_home.aspx
Jan. 21:
Black River High School - https://www.blackriverschools.org/BlackRiverHighSchool_Home.aspx
Lake Ridge Academy - https://www.lakeridgeacademy.org/
Twinsburg High School - https://www.twinsburg.k12.oh.us/ths_home.aspx
Jan. 28:
Lake Middle\High School (Uniontown) - https://lmhs.lakelocal.org/
Solon High School - https://www.solonschools.org/shs
Wooster High School - http://www.woostercityschools.org/hs/wooster-high-school
Feb. 4:
Cloverleaf High School - https://www.cloverleaflocal.org/highschool.aspx
Grand Valley High School - https://grandvalleyoh.sites.thrillshare.com/page/high-school
Vermilion High School - https://www.vermilionschools.org/vermilionhighschool_home.aspx
Feb. 11:
Benedictine High School - http://cbhs.net/
Hawken High School - https://www.hawken.edu/academics/high-school
Revere High School - https://www.revereschools.org/rhs
Feb. 18:
North Ridgeville High School - https://www.nrcs.net/Domain/8
Olmsted Falls High School – https://www.ofcs.net/1/Home
University School - https://www.us.edu/
Feb. 25:
Kirtland High School - https://www.kirtlandschools.org/kirtlandhighschool_home.aspx
North Olmsted High School – https://www.northolmstedschools.org/northolmstedhighschool_home.aspx
St. Joseph Academy - https://www.sja1890.org/
March 4:
Lutheran High School West - https://www.lutheranwest.com/forthespirit
Mayfield High School - https://www.mayfieldschools.org/mayfieldhighschool_home.aspx
North Royalton High School - https://www.northroyaltonsd.org/northroyaltonhighschool_home.aspx
March 11:
Elyria Catholic High School - https://elyriacatholic.com/
Highland High School - https://www.highlandschools.org/highlandhighschool/home
Lakewood High School - https://lhs.lakewoodcityschools.org/
March 18:
Firelands High School - https://www.firelandsschools.org/firelandshighschool_home.aspx
GlenOak High School - https://glenoak.plainlocal.org/
Western Reserve Academy (Hudson) - https://www.wra.net/
March 25:
Jackson High School (Massillon) - https://www.jackson.stark.k12.oh.us/Page/732
Lake Catholic High School - https://www.lakecatholic.org/
Minerva High School - https://mhs.mlsd.sparcc.org/
April 1:
Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills) - https://www.gilmour.org/
New Philadelphia High School - https://www.npschools.org/newphiladelphiahighschool_home.aspx
Riverside High School - https://www.painesville-township.k12.oh.us/riversidecampus_home.aspx
April 8:
Berea-Midpark High School - https://www.berea.k12.oh.us/Domain/169
Charles F. Brush High School (Lyndhurst) - https://www.sel.k12.oh.us/charlesf.brushhighschool_home.aspx
Indian Valley High School - https://www.ivschools.org/highschool.aspx
April 15:
Cleveland Heights High School - https://www.chuh.org/clevelandheightshighschool_home.aspx
Our Lady of the Elms School (Akron) - https://www.theelms.org/
Wickliffe High School - https://www.wickliffeschools.org/wickliffehighschool_home.aspx
April 22:
Hillsdale High School (Jeromesville) - http://www.hillsdale.k12.oh.us/hs
Manchester High School - https://mhs.panthercountry.org/
Midview High School - https://www.midviewk12.org/
April 29:
Independence High School - https://www.independence.k12.oh.us/o/ihs
Mapleton High School - https://www.mapleton.k12.oh.us/mapletonhighschool_home.aspx
St. John School (Ashtabula) - https://www.sjheralds.org/
May 6:
Conneaut - https://www.cacsk12.org/o/chs
Edison High School (Milan) - https://www.edisonchargers.org/ehs_home.aspx
Magnificat High School (Rocky River) - https://www.magnificaths.org/
May 13:
Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School - http://www.chippewa.k12.oh.us/hs
Rittman High School - http://www.rittman.k12.oh.us/hs
St. Paul High School (Norwalk) - https://www.norwalkcatholicschools.org/o/2754/home
May 20:
Clear Fork High School (Bellville) - https://cfcolts.org/?page_id=1135
Grand River Academy - https://www.grandriver.org/
Louisville - https://www.louisvillecityschools.org/
Click here for more information about "Academic Challenge," and to watch this year's episodes.