Websites and information for schools competing in Academic Challenge in 2023

Looking for more information about the high schools competing in 2023's episodes of "Academic Challenge" on News 5?

Find links to each school website below, organized by air date for each episode of "Academic Challenge."

Jan. 7:

Northwest High School - https://nhs.northwest.sparcc.org/

Shelby High School - https://shelbyk12.org/high-school/

Waterloo High School - https://www.viking.portage.k12.oh.us/jr-sr-high-school

Jan. 14:

Barberton High School - https://www.barbertonschools.org/barbertonhighschool_home.aspx

Rootstown High School - https://www.roversk12.org/

Sandusky High School - https://www.scs-k12.net/sanduskyhighschool_home.aspx

Jan. 21:

Black River High School - https://www.blackriverschools.org/BlackRiverHighSchool_Home.aspx

Lake Ridge Academy - https://www.lakeridgeacademy.org/

Twinsburg High School - https://www.twinsburg.k12.oh.us/ths_home.aspx

Jan. 28:

Lake Middle\High School (Uniontown) - https://lmhs.lakelocal.org/

Solon High School - https://www.solonschools.org/shs

Wooster High School - http://www.woostercityschools.org/hs/wooster-high-school

Feb. 4:

Cloverleaf High School - https://www.cloverleaflocal.org/highschool.aspx

Grand Valley High School - https://grandvalleyoh.sites.thrillshare.com/page/high-school

Vermilion High School - https://www.vermilionschools.org/vermilionhighschool_home.aspx

Feb. 11:

Benedictine High School - http://cbhs.net/

Hawken High School - https://www.hawken.edu/academics/high-school

Revere High School - https://www.revereschools.org/rhs

Feb. 18:

North Ridgeville High School - https://www.nrcs.net/Domain/8

Olmsted Falls High School – https://www.ofcs.net/1/Home

University School - https://www.us.edu/

Feb. 25:

Kirtland High School - https://www.kirtlandschools.org/kirtlandhighschool_home.aspx

North Olmsted High School – https://www.northolmstedschools.org/northolmstedhighschool_home.aspx

St. Joseph Academy - https://www.sja1890.org/

March 4:

Lutheran High School West - https://www.lutheranwest.com/forthespirit

Mayfield High School - https://www.mayfieldschools.org/mayfieldhighschool_home.aspx

North Royalton High School - https://www.northroyaltonsd.org/northroyaltonhighschool_home.aspx

March 11:

Elyria Catholic High School - https://elyriacatholic.com/

Highland High School - https://www.highlandschools.org/highlandhighschool/home

Lakewood High School - https://lhs.lakewoodcityschools.org/

March 18:

Firelands High School - https://www.firelandsschools.org/firelandshighschool_home.aspx

GlenOak High School - https://glenoak.plainlocal.org/

Western Reserve Academy (Hudson) - https://www.wra.net/

March 25:

Jackson High School (Massillon) - https://www.jackson.stark.k12.oh.us/Page/732

Lake Catholic High School - https://www.lakecatholic.org/

Minerva High School - https://mhs.mlsd.sparcc.org/

April 1:

Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills) - https://www.gilmour.org/

New Philadelphia High School - https://www.npschools.org/newphiladelphiahighschool_home.aspx

Riverside High School - https://www.painesville-township.k12.oh.us/riversidecampus_home.aspx

April 8:

Berea-Midpark High School - https://www.berea.k12.oh.us/Domain/169

Charles F. Brush High School (Lyndhurst) - https://www.sel.k12.oh.us/charlesf.brushhighschool_home.aspx

Indian Valley High School - https://www.ivschools.org/highschool.aspx

April 15:

Cleveland Heights High School - https://www.chuh.org/clevelandheightshighschool_home.aspx

Our Lady of the Elms School (Akron) - https://www.theelms.org/

Wickliffe High School - https://www.wickliffeschools.org/wickliffehighschool_home.aspx

April 22:

Hillsdale High School (Jeromesville) - http://www.hillsdale.k12.oh.us/hs

Manchester High School - https://mhs.panthercountry.org/

Midview High School - https://www.midviewk12.org/

April 29:

Independence High School - https://www.independence.k12.oh.us/o/ihs

Mapleton High School - https://www.mapleton.k12.oh.us/mapletonhighschool_home.aspx

St. John School (Ashtabula) - https://www.sjheralds.org/

May 6:

Conneaut - https://www.cacsk12.org/o/chs

Edison High School (Milan) - https://www.edisonchargers.org/ehs_home.aspx

Magnificat High School (Rocky River) - https://www.magnificaths.org/

May 13:

Chippewa Jr./Sr. High School - http://www.chippewa.k12.oh.us/hs

Rittman High School - http://www.rittman.k12.oh.us/hs

St. Paul High School (Norwalk) - https://www.norwalkcatholicschools.org/o/2754/home

May 20:

Clear Fork High School (Bellville) - https://cfcolts.org/?page_id=1135

Grand River Academy - https://www.grandriver.org/

Louisville - https://www.louisvillecityschools.org/

Click here for more information about "Academic Challenge," and to watch this year's episodes.