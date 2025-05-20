Watch Now
Who will win it all? Academic Challenge championship airs Saturday on News 5

Gilmour Academy, Westlake and University School competing for title
CLEVELAND — Dozens of schools have battled it out for months, and now the top three teams will square off in the Academic Challenge championship on Saturday, May 24.

It's been a season of highs and lows for all the schools that have participated in Academic Challenge, but only Gilmour Academy, Westlake and University School remain.

Out of those, only one will come out on top. You can watch the championship episode, hosted by TV's Rob Powers, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Ways to watch:

In addition to watching Academic Challenge on News 5, you can catch the show on Roku, Amazon Fire and other streaming devices.

Previous scores and episodes

Air DateTeams
1/4/25Clear Fork 240 / Monroeville 400 / St. Vincent-St. Mary 445
1/11/25Cardinal 260 / Glenoak 600 / New Philadelphia 655
1/18/25Hiland 545 / Indian Valley 290 / Avon 470
1/25/25Black River 575 / Pymatuning Valley 310 / Sandy Valley 350
2/1/25Elyria 575 / Lake 445 / Rootstown 350
2/8/25Chippewa 470 / Rittman 400 / Tallmadge 360
2/15/25Beachwood 445 / Edison 445 / Elyria Catholic 605
2/22/25Nordonia 435 / Normandy 465 / Waterloo 525
3/1/25Independence 360 / Midview 530 / Western Reserve Academy 560
3/8/25Copley 700 / Gilmour Academy 705 / St. Joseph Academy 400
3/15/25Magnificat 310 / North Olmsted 410 / Valley Forge 370
3/22/25Orange 465 / Vermilion 450 / West Geauga 555
3/29/25Alliance 600 / Benedictine 570 / Highland 545
4/5/25Avon Lake 450 / University 750 / Walsh Jesuit 615
4/12/25Shaker Heights 470 / Trinity 250 / Westlake 770
4/19/25Lakewood 435 / North Royalton 505 / West Holmes 300
4/26/25Barberton 495 / Kenston 455 / Minerva 600
5/3/25Hudson 695 / Manchester 595 / St. John 260
5/10/25Conneaut 405 / Conotton Valley 270 / Jefferson Area 580
5/17/25Hillsdale 360 / James A. Garfield 240 / Marlington 440
5/24/25Championship

You can watch every episode of this season's Academic Challenge by CLICKING HERE.

