Back-to-school supply deals are here, but won't stick around for long

CLEVELAND — As students start to head back to school, time is running out to cash in on back-to-school deals. Coupon blogger, Rachel Krych, says those deals start to go away around Labor Day.

“Once the supply is gone, then when you have to start shopping the office supply area, you know, the prices just definitely, definitely go up,” Krych explained.

According to the National Retail Federation survey, about 70% of parents shop at least three weeks before school starts. The survey also revealing parents plan to spend about $850 on school supplies this year, which is up $60 compared to last year.

“Parents are buying more quality items which are going to be a little bit more expensive in the beginning, but then it'll save them at the end,” said Krych.

However, some prices may still too much. When it comes to back-to-school crayons and pencils, Krych says anything over $1 may be overpriced. As for quality bookbags and lunch boxes, she says about $30 or so is pretty normal.

“Go ahead and grab a couple of things while the prices are super low. So that way you'll have those items in the future," she said.

More tips on how to save include: