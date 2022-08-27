Cleveland Metropolitan School District expands family support specialist outreach program

CLEVELAND — Heading back to school can be a stressful time.

For many families, it puts a strain on their budget that creates challenges well beyond that first day of class.

This year, for the first time, every Cleveland Metropolitan School District building will have its own family support specialist.

The outreach expansion partners with Say Yes Cleveland, which is helping set students up for success.

Kanika Williams and her sons try to navigate through life on their own.

"I have no actual family members here in Cleveland," said Williams.

But if it's too big of a burden to bear, Williams is not afraid to speak up.

"As a parent, you have to be open and willing to share what struggle you're going through," said Williams.

Williams, who has a first and eighth grader at A.B. Hart Elementary in Cleveland, has tapped into the help available in our community through the family support specialist at her sons' school.

"At one point in time I was transitioning to a new home, I needed help with a security deposit. The Say Yes coordinator right here at our school had all the resources that we needed. If you're holding back on your struggle, the support coordinator will never know," said Williams.

Deandre Henley connects moms, dads and caregivers to social service agencies to help them overcome barriers.

"Mental health services, vision, dental services, housing supports, clothing supports," said Henley.

While this is Henley's second year at AB Hart, this will be the first school year he has counterparts working with students in every school across the district.

"It is important to provide those resources so that they have what they need to be successful throughout their school career," said Henley.

Students at A.B. Hart will soon have access to clothing and shoes.

"They have a closet where they're going to be having the kids come in and doing a little shopping. How cool is that," said Williams.

Williams tells News 5 she hopes families take advantage of the help available.

"For food, laundry detergent, dishwasher liquid, just the small things that make a home run," said Williams.

When things a running smoothly at home, Henley said they see the benefits during the school day.

"If you're not mentally or physically healthy you can't perform well in school and you need all of these supports to be able to perform in the classroom," said Henley.