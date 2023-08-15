Cleveland nonprofit helps educators hold on to their hard-earned money

CLEVELAND — Back to school is much more than new kicks, cute shirts, and fresh cuts.

Parents are also scrambling to check items off that supply list.

When it's all said and done, on average, parents will spend nearly $900 before their children even step foot in a classroom.

With continued inflation and layoffs, the reality is many will have trouble filling their child's backpack with pencils, paper, and crayons.

Every year, to help fill that void, teachers step up and open their wallets to the tune of $500 to make sure their students have the supplies they need to succeed.

A local nonprofit is doing what it can to help ease that burden for educators.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank got the chance to see the difference it's making, as he went shopping with a Cleveland teacher at a special store where everything is free.

The adrenaline starts flowing for Vermary Reyes as she makes her way down the aisles of this warehouse stocked with school supplies.

“It's like a kid at a toy store," said Reyes.

Reyes is a first-grade teacher at Urban Community School in Cleveland.

"We do get students that do not have anything," said Reyes.

To make sure every child has the tools they need to succeed on day one, the educator relies on the "free store" hosted by Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

"Especially after COVID, it's been very difficult for parents to meet their own personal needs and then try to help us in the classroom," said Reyes.

More than 2,700 teachers from Northeast Ohio make a stop at Shoes and Clothes for Kids as part of their back-to-school routine.

"Shoes and Clothes for Kids did a survey of our teachers and actually 100% of teachers spent something out of their pocket during the school year,” said Carolyn Sekerak with Shoes and Clothes for Kids.

The nonprofit, the only one of its kind in Cleveland, hosts the "free store" to help teachers reduce barriers to education without reducing their bank balance.

"Maybe a student is even ashamed to say they don't have anything, the teacher just notices it and right away, all of a sudden they have a new pocket folder, they have pencils and crayons so they can do not only their classroom assignments but their homework assignments too," said Sekerak.

Everything you see in the warehouse is donated by local individuals and businesses.

Reyes said she often gets surprised by the name brands she can often find on the shelves.

"I do because these are donations, people are giving good stuff out, not just like whatever is left over," said Reyes.

Reyes said having a cart full of folders, notebooks, and pencils on standby will give her little learners peace of mind.

"Brings back a story I had in my classroom and the little girl started crying and I asked her why are you crying, but I noticed she didn't bring anything to school and she says I don't have anything, I don't have supplies, I don't have crayons. I said don't worry we're going to try and help you with this."

More than 2,700 teachers last year were able to provide that safety net for students and parents.

"They are very appreciative, especially parents that I know they cannot afford it. I am so thankful. I want to thank every single person that donated, it doesn't matter if it was just one pencil," said Reyes.

Teachers on average get more than $1,100 worth of products every time they shop, and they can stop by multiple times a year.

To access the "free store," 60% or more of the students at their school need to qualify for free or reduced lunch.