Glenville High School principal reveals 'relaxation room' for staff, provides peace at work

CLEVELAND — This school year is all about adapting for Glenville High School after the district’s decision to consolidate with former Martin Luther King High School students and staff.

But new principal Letonia Davis, says while change has not been easy for the community, her staff has stuck together to ensure this year is successful in every way possible despite nationwide staffing shortages, and safety and pay challenges surrounding education. As she explained, family is “the Glenville culture” and it’s something “she walked into” with every intention to keep their family together.

“We are all we got that’s what I tell them we are all we have. We are not waiting for any Calvary to come save us anything that needs to be done in Glenville this is our work and we own it,” Davis said. “My staff has been right there behind me and we’ve been doing everything to make sure that the students were okay…they’ve stepped up which is huge.”

It’s why Davis says ensuring her family’s mental and emotional health is a top priority. So, she created a place to help them to escape and decompress.

“You’re not any good for anybody if you’re not good for yourself which caused me to think about this place; a place that they can come to just woosah,” she said.“I wanted them to feel a place of calm, serene a place that when you close the door it’s like nothing else exists.”

The place, called “The Staff Relaxation Room,” is located in the dance team’s former practice room on the second floor of the building. It includes private sectors with massage chairs, a fireplace, and lounge area.

“You need to kind of separate yourself you know just from the day-to-day,” said Louie Moore, Glenville High School Intervention Specialist. “I definitely was surprised…[it’s] definitely a good concept.”

Davis says she’s excited about the school year and the eagerness of leadership shown already in her students and staff.

“The hope is that this catches fire and people are able to do the same thing across all the school communities.”