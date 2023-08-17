Health experts offer best ways to beat back-to-school anxiety, stress ahead of first day of class

CLEVELAND — We are just a few days out from the official start of the 2023 school year in some districts.

Mental health experts say it can be a very stressful and anxiety-inducing time for both children and parents.

Data shows anxiety and depression recently increased among youths in the U.S.

In 2021, 15% of children were treated with mental health disorders.

Health officials say it's OK to feel anxious ahead of the first day of school.

In many cases, anxiety can be a good thing.

It's your body's way to cope with a big event.

As parents, health officials say we need to do our part to make the transition as easy as possible and pay close attention to persistent issues over time.

Cleveland area mother of two and grandmother Marquette Ellison's message to her 14-year-old son Larry is simple.

"Put your best foot forward," Ellison said.

She's in back-to-school mode.

But she knows first-day jitters are inevitable, especially after a long summer break and schooling through the pandemic.

"School's coming. Ya know, find what they love that might interest them more," Ellison said.

Cleveland Clinic Children's Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Emily Mudd says anxiety is common, but it's all about how we choose to handle it.

Remember—your children absorb everything you put out there so lead by example.

"Making sure that you make time to engage in things that help you regulate your own stress and your own anxiety as a parent," Mudd said.

Understanding your child may be nervous or anxious is key.

The last thing you want to say is "It will be ok", as that can minimize their feelings and at times make things worse.

Instead, talk out their emotions and be there for them.

"The first thing we want to do is, is empathize with our child and find out what they're anxious about. So, are they anxious about homework starting again or peer interactions or a specific teacher," Mudd said.

Mudd says parents should identify the potential triggers, address them and role-play with their child.

Bus routes and new school layouts are a lot for little ones to take in.

Completing a practice run is one of the best ways to calm fears.

"If they're anxious about going to a new school or having a new teacher, try to take your child to the school to like walk around maybe a day or two before it starts. Even re-tracing their bus route and driving it with them helps," Mudd said.

"When they feel you're understanding, You're getting what they're getting, and ya'll are on the same page," Ellison said.

Mudd says as hard as it is to see your child feeling sad or anxious, always send them to school.

She says it will get better over time.

"We know that it's crucial to have your child work through their anxiety and get back to school. The longer they stay home, it's more likely that they will be harder to return," Mudd said.

Health officials say the transition period can be challenging at first, but give yourself some wiggle room.

Start with a solid routine of sleep, well-balanced meals, and exercise.

Success starts at home and continues into the classroom.

If your child's problems are persistent and last between a month and a month and a half, contact your pediatrician for guidance.