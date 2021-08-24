Help wanted: Lakewood City Schools looking to fill vacant positions for upcoming school year

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — We’ve seen the surge in local businesses desperately looking for help and now many of our schools are facing the same challenge trying to fill vacant staff and faculty positions. Many of them are now taking on drastic measures to ensure the void is not felt in the classroom.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Jeff Schlade, Lakewood City Schools Human Resource Director. “We’ve really tried some new things whether it's posting signs around the community that we’re hiring or reaching out via social media. We’re even emailing our current staff saying hey if you know anyone that’s looking have them apply.”

The pandemic putting more strain on the ongoing search for substitute teachers and stripping away some of our classroom heroes. Schlade says there are at least a dozen job vacancies within Lakewood City Schools as of now. He says because they are part-time, it’s been hard filling them.

“It’s not just in the area of teachers, it’s custodians and classroom [paraprofessionals] and those sorts of things too that we’re always on the lookout for,” he explained. “There’s options available in terms of qualifying but there’s a need to be willing to do those things.”

Now, they’re taking on a new strategy by recruiting parents, “particularly parents of elementary students who may be looking just for that little part-time job for a little something to do while kiddos are in school and still be able to be home with them when they get home.”

Despite the challenge, these teachers and staff are vowing to do whatever it takes to make sure your student has a successful school year.

“The kids are what we’re here for and we want to have the best people in front of them that we can, whatever the position and people that are nurturing and care about kids and want to make a difference,” Schlade said.

Learn more about Lakewood City School openings and apply online, here.