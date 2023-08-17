How to save on back-to-school clothes

CLEVELAND — When you break down the back-to-school budget, clothing eats up a big chunk of cash.

On average, parents will spend more than $250 on outfits and accessories.

For parents, there's nothing worse than having to replace a pair of pants or shirts that just can't keep up with an active child.

Now, more retailers are giving parents some peace of mind by extending guarantees on their goods, which is great news for Aisha Taylor.

"Last school year, I went through eight pairs of pants," said Taylor.

It wasn't because Taylor's seven-year-old twins grew that fast.

"The knees! I'm like, I don't know what you do at recess," said Taylor.

Not long after that first day of school, Taylor found herself back at the store.

Instead of having to open up her wallet a second time this school year, the mom of two can replace those pants with the blown-out knees for free if she bought them at Target or Old Navy.

"It allows you to go back to the store, exchange it and not have to spend any more of your money," said Taylor.

Target offers a one-year guarantee on clothing from its Cat and Jack line.

Old Navy offers a "kid proof" guarantee on its uniform styles, saying if products don't stand up to wear and tear, parents can get a refund.

"If I'm not having to repurchase the same pair of pants five times in a school year then I'm absolutely going to shift my purchases to those stores," said Taylor.

The mom blogger said she has seen viral videos where parents take advantage of the guarantees – getting a whole new wardrobe when their child outgrows the items purchased.

"No shame or shade, but I think it's disappointing because it's not meant for that," said Taylor.

There's some concern these protections may be pulled if abused.

"One of the things I have noticed with different retailers is the trend toward tightening up the return policy," said Taylor.

Regardless of where parents shop, Taylor is encouraging them to take the time to make intelligent choices.

Taylor said clothing shouldn't just look cute, you really should be checking the quality.

When it comes to pants, check to see if the knees are durable. Take the leg inside out to see if it's reinforced. The same check should be done on tops.

"That's one of the things just to be able to check to see if it's thick," said Taylor.

As for the true workhorse of the school day, the backpack, what sorts of things should we be looking for?

"I look to see how well it's sewn in; I look to see how much fabric is there, I look to see how much padding is there," said Taylor.

Buying right the first time, even if there isn't a one-year guarantee just makes good “cents,” which can help parents save in the long run.