Lorain County job fair aims to fill substitute teacher vacancies needed for school year

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — If you love kids, Lorain County school districts need your help to sub in classrooms.

The Educational Service Center of Lorain County (ESC) is hosting a “Substitute Teacher Job Fair” Wednesday, August 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1885 Lake Avenue in Elyria, Ohio.

“That's really the top priority,” said Franco Gallo, Superintendent of the Educational Service Center of Lorain County (ESC). “We're looking for folks all across all grades, pre-K through 12th.”

Gallo says their schools are desperate. He says during the pandemic, many substitutes left for various reasons and it’s been challenging trying to fill those vacancies for the new school year.

‘We're looking for a normal year this year. And we just want to bring some of those folks back who might have taken some time off,” he said. “They'll be asked their preferences of where they would like to work, which school districts, what grade levels, what buildings.”

According to Gallo, there is true flexibility offered with the position.

“You can work as often or as infrequent as you want,” he said. “We actually even have an app now where you can see all the jobs listed each day and you can click on what job you'd like to take.”

As far as pay, Gallo says a substitute teacher can make $120 per day “on the low end” and about $200 a day in Lorain County. As he explained, “in Lorain County we're one of the better-paying districts for substitute teachers.”

Gallo says this is an opportunity to show they can make a difference in the community.

“I want to make sure that those folks come out, give it a shot, and they may find out that something that they might want to do for the rest of their life. You never know.”

If you cannot attend the job fair in person, you can apply online. For more information, click here.

Substitute teacher requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in any field.



Clean criminal background.



Three positive professional references.



Experience working with school-aged children.



What you need if you’re attending the job fair: