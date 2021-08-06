Ohio's tax-free weekend is here, what to know before you buy

CLEVELAND — Tax free weekend is here in Ohio.

The holiday starts every first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August. Right now, certain school supplies are being sold tax free in Ohio.

Clothing

Clothing priced at $75 or less qualifies as tax-free. However, this goes beyond shirts and pants. Socks, gloves, belts, jackets, bathing suits and even disposable diapers are included.

School supplies

School supplies costing $20 or less are also tax-free. The standard supplies including notebooks, book bags, rulers, lunch boxes and index cards. It's also a great opportunity for crafters to stock up needing glue, construction paper, scissors or tape.

Teacher supplies

Teachers can save on instruction materials this weekend, too. Reference maps, globes, textbooks and workbooks are included if each one item is $20 or less.

Online shopping

The tax break is also available online, time restraints are based on the seller's location. If you have eligible items in your online purchase, those won't be included as taxable in shipping costs either.

For more information, click here.