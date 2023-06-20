Lakewood High School student lands spot in culinary nationals

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A rising Lakewood senior is baking up success as she heads to compete in the American Culinary Federation Nationals Competition in July. This makes the second consecutive year a Lakewood High School and West Shore Career Technical Program students have made it to nationals.

The learning experience has given Sophia Kowalski the boost she needed to explore the culinary industry and her favorite childhood craft.

“I grew up watching a lot of the cooking shows and baking shows and stuff,” she said. “When I was younger and stuff my dad would and we would always want to help him out and stuff and also my yaya is a really good cook, my grandma.”

Now Kowalski is taking her homegrown love for food to nationals in Denver. Her ticket was punched after she scored top 30 in the country on the American Culinary Federation Baking Exam, which was a new qualification requirement this year.

“Probably the best thing I made when I came to regionals was the cookies. I’ve always been real good with the cookies,” Kowalski said.

Though, Kowalski admits she would not have made it without her team of chef coaches through the West Shore Career Technical Program.

“Sophia doesn’t want to leave the kitchen until everything is right and she takes direction very well,” Chef Rob McGorray said. “We teach a lot of responsibility and work ethic and things to build you to be a good employee of any kind.”

The hard work and professionalism will soon pay off as Kowalski prepares to compete against 30 students from across the country for culinary scholarships.

“It’s probably about 40 to 50 hours for every hour you’re actually competing, of preparation,” said McGorray. “Only 10% of this is taste, flavor, and appearance. Everything else is organize, do I have my stuff together? Am I working cleanly? Did I waste anything? Did I burn something? What do I do when something goes wrong?”

Nationals start July 1 through July 6.

For more information on the West Shore Career Technical Program, click here.