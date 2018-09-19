Greater Cleveland students who are in their junior or senior year at Morehouse College or Spelman College can now apply to participate in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee’s Morehouse-Spelman Essay Contest. The Committee is also accepting submissions through October 2018 from Northeast Ohio students in Grades 1-12 for the Happy Birthday Dr. King! Birthday Card Contest.

The Cleveland-based Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee hosts its 19th Annual Breakfast Celebration on January 21, 2019 where the winning students will be presented with scholarships. For more information on how to participate in the essay or the birthday card contest, students should log on to www.kingbreakfast.org.

According to committee chair Delores McCollum, since its inception the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee has awarded scholarships totaling more than $94,000 to students and has had more 12,000 students from schools in Northeast Ohio participate in the Happy Birthday Dr. King! Birthday Card Contest.

The organization’s mission is to celebrate the life, work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., encourage historical research for written and visual creative expression by Northeast Ohio’s youth via scholarship contests, promote the importance of life-long reading and learning and honor individuals and organizations whose work moves us closer to Dr. King’s vision of The Beloved Community.