Massillon 11-year-old writes, publishes book on Amazon

MASSILLON, Ohio — He's just 11 years old, but Landon Hose can now add published author to his resume.

Hose is a sixth grader at Massillon Intermediate School and just recently his book, 'The Ruins of Sunnyville', was published on Amazon. Already, more than 200 copies have been sold online.

"It’s one thing to look at your book on Google Docs and it’s another thing to look at your book printed out on Amazon," Hose said.

Hose said the book is a fictional mysterious tale about a California town that experiences an earthquake and a tsunami at the same time. He described the 50-page book as an action-adventure story full of twists and turns.

The Massillon student said his love of writing began in the first grade. At the end of the day his teacher allowed for free writing time. He said that's when he felt the spark - his writing coming to life.

Up until now, Hose said, he's written several short stories, but said he always had a tough time finishing them. 'The Ruins of Sunnyville' was a similar situation - until he got some help.

“Her name is I.E. Michaels and she was talking to me and said 'I want to read one of your books when you’re done,'" he said. "So I decided to do this one because I was the closest to being done on this one."

I.E. Michaels, a local author, said she connected with Hose and his mother Lindsay at a soccer game. Michaels daughter and Hose's sister play on the same team. Michaels said when she began reading Hose's work, she knew he had something special.

"I’m so proud of him and so inspired by him," she said.

Michaels began editing his work and said Hose responded well.

"I've had employees that are adults that don't even compare to how well he communicated and how well he took the criticism and everything," the author said. "So I mean he he was fantastic with it, he was really looking to learn and grow."

The plan was to put the book on Amazon, buy a couple dozen copies and then pull it down. But Michaels said it took off shortly after it was posted.

"We kind of did it through an online process and she’s [Lindsay] like ‘Can you just leave it on there for a few days so everyone can see it’s there?'" Michaels recalled. "And it kind of just exploded from there.”

Hose, while remaining humble, is excited to see its success.

“It’s pretty cool. And every day people are saying congratulations and stuff so it’s just weird because most of the time you don't think 11 year olds would be getting that kind of stuff," he said.

Lindsay is the counselor at Massillon Intermediate School. She said her and her husband are so proud of his accomplishments.

"I’m just so proud of him because he’s proud that he likes to read and write which is cool for a boy," she said.

She said while he always read as kid — his teachers really helped and pushed him to become the author he is today.

"His teachers in Massillon have been fabulous. Fabulous! They really encourage him — stretch him.”

Hose is the oldest of his four siblings. His mother said he is setting a great example not only for his classmates but his siblings as well.

"He's definitely a good role model for them," she said. "I always tell people I don't know if I could have four kids if I didn't have a Landon. And they all know that."

Hose said he’s still in shock and that it all feels a little surreal.

"It’s like, I’m still a sixth grader but I’m an author with like R.L. Stein and all the famous ones, so it’s weird.”

Hose said he plans to continue writing and expanding his skills. His next goal is to produce a prequel to 'The Ruins of Sunnyville.'

