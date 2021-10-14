Ohio Department of Education releases 2020-21 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education has released report cards for school districts to identify areas of improvement and celebrate achievement in each public school. The department recognized that the 2020-21 school year was unlike any other as it was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report cards look different than in previous years, the Department of Education noted, saying, “even though there is a lot of data available, it would not be fair to rate schools based on the data,” which is why there are no ratings for a second year in a row.

In addition to the report cards, the DOE has released a new installment of data insights that was originally published in February to see how the pandemic is affecting the 2020-21 school year.

Click here to review school report cards.

Among the key themes that stand out, total public school pre-K through grade 12 student enrollment decreased between the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 school years. The decrease was about 3%. Ohio’s home-school enrollment increased by 55%.

In terms of state testing, the report showed most of the students participated in the Spring 2021 assessment, but many of the most vulnerable students did not.

Across most grades, English language arts proficiency rates generally decreased by about eight percentage points and math proficiency rates decreased by approximately 15 percentage points.

Based on Ohio’s state assessments, third-grade students demonstrated roughly 20 percent less learning on average between November 2020 and April 2021 (between the fall and spring administration of the English language arts exam) as compared to students in prior years.

See the newly released data on how the pandemic has affected the 2021-22 school year here.

