Monday, April 4 is deadline to register or update voter registration for May 3, 2022 Primary Election

CLEVELAND — Monday is the deadline for voters to register or update their voter registrations for the May 3 Primary Election.

Voters can register online or print a form from the Cuyahoga Board of Elections and mail it in, or drop it off in-person. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked on or before the April 4, 2022 deadline.

The May 3, 2022 Primary Election will decide the statewide, county, US Congressional and judicial candidates who will advance to the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. Voters will also decide ballot issues as well as candidates for Democratic County Central Committee members.

There will be a separate Primary Election for Ohio State House, State Senate and State Central Committee on a date that has yet to be announced according to the BOE.

Vote-by-Mail and Early In-Person voting will begin on April 5, 2022 for the May 3, 2022 Primary Election.

