Ohio mapmakers OK 2nd congressional map over Dem objections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission have sent an adjusted map of congressional districts back to the state’s high court that delivers two-thirds of the seats to their party.

Democrats opposed the plan Wednesday. It is subject to Ohio Supreme Court review.

Justices invalidated an earlier congressional map as gerrymandered. The decision said it didn’t have to match Ohio’s 54% Republican-46% Democratic breakdown, but should be fair.

The first map had six safe GOP seats, two safe Democratic seats and seven tossups that experts said favored Republicans.

The new one includes 10 Republican seats, three Democratic seats and two Democratic-leaning tossups.

RELATED: What’s going on with Ohio election map redistricting, for those blessed to not be paying attention

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.