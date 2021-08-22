Cleveland Police Foundation teams up with Trim Barbershop for 3rd annual back to school event

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Foundation teamed up with a local barbershop to give free haircuts to students before they return to school during its third annual back-to-school event.

Trim Barbershop, located at 4858 Broadview Road, gave students haircuts.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the event is important because it allows the kids in the community to see police officers in a different setting than just out on calls.

“On the community engagement side, you know, we have Cleveland police officers out here and, you know, it gives them a chance to talk face to face with kids and families. It gives them a chance to give a little back and give them some school supplies,” said Williams.

Derek Jones, who is a barber at Trim Barbershop, said the event gives him a chance to give back, something he looks forward to doing every year.

“Every year it [the turn out] always gets better and better. And I'm looking forward to next year,” he said.

There was an ice cream truck and a table where students could pick up a backpack and some school supplies.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.