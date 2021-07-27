Summer learning attendance fluctuating among school districts

CLEVELAND — While many students are thinking ahead to fall, thousands of students have been in summer school, making up missed learning time due to the pandemic. But News 5 found that attendance has fluctuated across districts.

In Akron, about 12,000 of the district’s 20,000 students took part in summer learning.

Parma City Schools saw a 73% attendance rate, with some students in and out because of family vacations.

Momentuum Tutoring in Cleveland Heights works with several area schools to help students meet learning benchmarks .

The center saw an increase in attendance during their second term. Momentuum has worked to make sure the students’ time spent in school isn’t something to dread.

“We're trying to make sure we keep that fun,” said Kathi Howard-Primes, CEP of Momentuum Tutoring. “But educational, we have some exposure trips. So I just really wanted to share that the students are doing an amazing job and they are getting a lot of great information and having a wonderful experience.

Momentuum said they have notified the students coming in are a combination of those getting ready for graduation and kids catching up.

