Tonight at 5:30 PM: Special coverage on getting safely back to school in Ohio

News 5
Tune in to News 5 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to watch our Safely Back to School special.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 18, 2021
CLEVELAND — Tonight at 5:30 p.m., News 5 reporters, investigators and photojournalists are presenting a half-hour of special coverage about getting Northeast Ohio students back to school safely in the fall.

This special coverage will cover recommendations and mandates from local districts, the continued digital divide in our communities, concerns from parents and teachers about the upcoming school year and more.

Check back here for links to the team coverage and to watch the complete special report.

