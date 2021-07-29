Watch
Anchor Katie Ussin returns to Good Morning Cleveland

Posted at 7:11 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 07:11:11-04

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the Good Morning Cleveland team welcomed back Katie Ussin after giving birth to her son Morris.

The News 5 family is thrilled to have Katie back.


Download our streaming app on your favorite device.

