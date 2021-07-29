Anchor Katie Ussin returns to Good Morning Cleveland.

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the Good Morning Cleveland team welcomed back Katie Ussin after giving birth to her son Morris.

The News 5 family is thrilled to have Katie back.

Welcome back to my beautiful friend @KatieUssin 💕 Team GMC is so happy to have you back!

Join us on @WEWS right now from 5-7am! — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) July 29, 2021



Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.