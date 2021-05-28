Two second-graders at Corpus Christi Academy take over the roles as News 5 meteorologists

CLEVELAND — It looks like meteorologists at News 5 have some competition.

Two second-graders at Corpus Christi Academy, Quinn and Jai’Air, took over the roles as meteorologists and gave an accurate forecast, as described by Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill.

Since the students couldn’t do their regular second-grade spring theater, one student had the idea to create a local TV program and incorporate things they had learned throughout the year, like the weather.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.