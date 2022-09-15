How to explore the Hidden Gems of Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Euclid.

1.) Polka Hall of Fame

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Northeast Ohio is known for its culture, which is why it makes complete sense that the Polka Hall of Fame is here. The Hall of Fame has a museum that features local polka history and hosts events for everyone to come out and listen to music.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The museum is free to the public. It located at 605 East 222nd Street at the old City Hall building.

2.) The Lakefront Trail and Fishing Pier at Sims Park

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

This small park located on the lake is now known for its beach, pier and lakefront trail. People from around Northeast Ohio stop by in the summer to check out Lake Erie.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It’s a great place to take in the sunset, and it's a short jaunt from Downtown Euclid.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The park is located at 23131 Lakeshore Blvd.

3.) Orr Ice Rink

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Looking for an activity to do in the winter? Every September, Orr Ice Rink opens up for skaters in the area to come out. Teams from around the area also use the facility to play hockey.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Admission is only $5, and it costs $2.50 to rent skates.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The rink is located at 22550 Milton Ave.

4.) Euclid Creek Reservation

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The Euclid Creek Reservation has 2.5 miles of trails and is a great place to visit with fellow nature lovers.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It is the perfect place to picnic with your family. The reservation goes all the way to historic Euclid Beach Park.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It is located at 850 Euclid Creek Parkway.

5.) The Shrine

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Our Lady of Lourdes National Shrine in Euclid has been around for nearly 100 years and is a replica of the original shrine in Lourdes, France. People from all over the world visit yearly to find serenity. From May to October, mass is held outside near the shrine and grotto.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

The shrine is located at 21281 Chardon Road.