How to explore the Hidden Gems of Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Euclid.
Northeast Ohio is known for its culture, which is why it makes complete sense that the Polka Hall of Fame is here. The Hall of Fame has a museum that features local polka history and hosts events for everyone to come out and listen to music.
The museum is free to the public. It located at 605 East 222nd Street at the old City Hall building.
2.) The Lakefront Trail and Fishing Pier at Sims Park
This small park located on the lake is now known for its beach, pier and lakefront trail. People from around Northeast Ohio stop by in the summer to check out Lake Erie.
It’s a great place to take in the sunset, and it's a short jaunt from Downtown Euclid.
The park is located at 23131 Lakeshore Blvd.
3.) Orr Ice Rink
Looking for an activity to do in the winter? Every September, Orr Ice Rink opens up for skaters in the area to come out. Teams from around the area also use the facility to play hockey.
Admission is only $5, and it costs $2.50 to rent skates.
The rink is located at 22550 Milton Ave.
The Euclid Creek Reservation has 2.5 miles of trails and is a great place to visit with fellow nature lovers.
It is the perfect place to picnic with your family. The reservation goes all the way to historic Euclid Beach Park.
It is located at 850 Euclid Creek Parkway.
5.) The Shrine
Our Lady of Lourdes National Shrine in Euclid has been around for nearly 100 years and is a replica of the original shrine in Lourdes, France. People from all over the world visit yearly to find serenity. From May to October, mass is held outside near the shrine and grotto.
The shrine is located at 21281 Chardon Road.