How to explore the Hidden Gems of Old Brooklyn

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 1:41 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 13:41:40-04

CLEVELAND  — As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Old Brooklyn, a neighborhood that’s more than just the Zoo.

1.) Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

HG Witchcraft Museum 1.jpg

The Buckland Museum has called many states home, such as New York and Louisiana, but it relocated to the Old Brooklyn neighborhood in 2015.

HG Witchcraft Museum 2.jpg

The museum is home to many artifacts from the Pagan community, including alters, talismans, cloaks and more.

HG Witchcraft Museum 3.jpg

The museum offers tours, and you may even come across the black cat, Robat.

HG Witchcraft Museum 4.jpg

It’s located at 2155 Broadview Road.

2.) Honey Hut

HG - Honey Hut 1.jpg

Honey Hut has locations across the Cleveland area, but the one in Old Brooklyn is notable for its presidential visits. When President Joe Biden was in town last summer, he made sure to stop at the local ice cream shop.

HG - Honey Hut 2.jpg

Honey Hut is one of the few homemade ice cream places in the area and has been around since 1974.

It is located at 4674 State Road.

3.) Ben Franklin Community Garden

HG - Ben Franklin Community Garden 1.jpg

If you don’t live in Old Brooklyn, you might not be aware that the neighborhood is known for having greenhouses. Growing plants and gardening are part of the neighborhood's history.

HG - Ben Franklin Community Garden 3.jpg

Besides being known for its delicious fruits and vegetables, the garden hosts concerts in the summer.

HG - Ben Franklin Community Garden 4.jpg

They also host multiple family events, including a family art day and an ice cream social.

HG - Ben Franklin Community Garden 2.jpg

It is located at 1905 Spring Road.

4.) Ariel Pearl Center

Ariel Pearl Center 4.jpg

You might think that the Ariel Pearl Center is just a cool place to host an event, but did you know that it used to be a bank?

Ariel Pearl Center 1.jpg

The building was built as a bank in 1923 and has a vault that anyone attending an event can go inside.

Ariel Pearl Center 2.jpg

The center also has apartments located on the second and third floors of the building.

Ariel Pearl Center 3.jpg

It is located at 4175 Pearl Road.

5.) Jack Frost Donuts

HG - Jack Frost Donuts 1.jpg

This donut shop will change the way you think about breakfast. Every donut is made in-store from scratch.

HG - Jack Frost Donuts 4.jpg

The shop is known for its unique flavors including banana split strawberry cream, apple jacks cereal, s'mores, and more.

HG - Jack Frost Donuts 3.jpg

It is located at 4960 Pearl Road.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
