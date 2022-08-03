How to explore the Hidden Gems of Old Brooklyn

CLEVELAND — As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences, and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re heading to Old Brooklyn, a neighborhood that’s more than just the Zoo.

1.) Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

The Buckland Museum has called many states home, such as New York and Louisiana, but it relocated to the Old Brooklyn neighborhood in 2015.

The museum is home to many artifacts from the Pagan community, including alters, talismans, cloaks and more.

The museum offers tours, and you may even come across the black cat, Robat.

It’s located at 2155 Broadview Road.

2.) Honey Hut

Honey Hut has locations across the Cleveland area, but the one in Old Brooklyn is notable for its presidential visits. When President Joe Biden was in town last summer, he made sure to stop at the local ice cream shop.

Honey Hut is one of the few homemade ice cream places in the area and has been around since 1974.

It is located at 4674 State Road.

3.) Ben Franklin Community Garden

If you don’t live in Old Brooklyn, you might not be aware that the neighborhood is known for having greenhouses. Growing plants and gardening are part of the neighborhood's history.

Besides being known for its delicious fruits and vegetables, the garden hosts concerts in the summer.

They also host multiple family events, including a family art day and an ice cream social.

It is located at 1905 Spring Road.

4.) Ariel Pearl Center

You might think that the Ariel Pearl Center is just a cool place to host an event, but did you know that it used to be a bank?

The building was built as a bank in 1923 and has a vault that anyone attending an event can go inside.

The center also has apartments located on the second and third floors of the building.

It is located at 4175 Pearl Road.

5.) Jack Frost Donuts

This donut shop will change the way you think about breakfast. Every donut is made in-store from scratch.

The shop is known for its unique flavors including banana split strawberry cream, apple jacks cereal, s'mores, and more.

It is located at 4960 Pearl Road.

