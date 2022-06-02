How to explore the Hidden Gems of Tremont

As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We've shared 100 of them with you. Tucked within our neighborhoods are even more of those gems – the people, experiences and places that aren’t necessarily on any TripAdvisor lists but make every community worth visiting. In this series, we’re exploring the Hidden Gems found within our neighborhoods, and we’re starting with Tremont, a neighborhood that’s more than just restaurants and the Christmas Story House.
1. Treehouse
There are many bars in Tremont, but this one is different.
Treehouse’s name is fitting. Inside the bar is a massive custom-made tree that was created by an architecture out of steel and pipes.
The tree gets decorated for every holiday, which is always the best possible use of trees.
Treehouse is located at 820 College Ave.
2. Visible Voice Books
Visible Voice Books is no ordinary bookshop.
You can reserve the entire store for a brunch with friends or an unusual date night.
They have a café and also serve wine and beer. As all bookshops rightly should.
Visible Voice Books is located at 2258 Professor Ave.
3. Ukrainian Museum
Cleveland is known for its diversity and embracing other cultures, and the Ukrainian Museum is a great place to learn, particularly in light of recent events.
The museum opened in 1952, and its relevance remains. The New York Times recently highlighted this museum as a place to visit. It offers tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The museum is located at 1202 Kenilworth Ave.
4. Loop Tremont
Want to enjoy your morning cup of joe while listening to old records on vinyl like a character from a 1990s coming-of-age movie? Of course, you do.
Loop is a two-deck coffee shop and a record store and has some of the best coffee around.
You can grab your beverage and browse everything the shop has to offer.
The store has hundreds of albums to peruse and some comfy spots to sit and relax.
It's also the perfect place to get some work done away from the office.
Loop is located at 2180 West 11th St.
5. Hotz Café
Hotz is where you can grab a drink at the bar where baseball legends and "Sultans of (ahem) Swig" Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb visited when they were in Cleveland.
This Tremont staple has been around for more than 100 years.
You can play shuffleboard on a table that has been at the bar since 1936.
They are located at 2529 West 10th St.
Honorable Mentions
Of course, there’s more to do in Tremont. Next time you’re in the neighborhood admire…
- Cloak and Dagger is a cozy cocktail bar with a new drink list every season.
- Prosperity Social Club, whether it’s Lent or just a regular Friday, you have to try their world-famous fish fry.
- Public Bath House Condominiums, in the early 1900s, these condominiums at Lincoln Park were home to public bath houses.
- Community Art Center, the art center is filled with local art from various events in the community including Parade the Circle, Chalk Festival, Winter Lights Lantern Festival and more.