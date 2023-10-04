New mural in Old Brooklyn honors Puerto Rican community

There’s a new mural in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn Neighborhood that is honoring its Puerto Rican community just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Those within the city said the art captures the unique architecture, color and spirit that defines the Puerto Rican community.

Aldonte The Artist is the one who created the mural, and he said the mural took him around a few months to finish.

"What inspired the art is the love of Puerto Rico and to capture old San Juan with doing this project here. It was what the owner wanted specifically, and I was glad I was able to capture that and bring a bit of home to the city," Aldonte The Artist said.

The mural can be found at the 787 Market on Memphis Avenue.

"It was a project we already had in the works the last three years, and it finally came to fruition this year,” Harry Quinones, 787 Market manager, said. "We have no words; loving it is just an understatement. We love it so much."