I-90 to fully close in Cleveland on 2 November weekends

CLEVELAND — Drivers in Cleveland should prepare for major weekend closures as part of the I-90 Central Interchange Project. I-90 between Central Ave. and Carnegie Ave. will be fully closed in both directions on the weekends of Nov. 13 and 20 for the demolition of the E. 22nd St. and Cedar Ave. bridges over I-90.

The first closure will run from Friday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. The second will run from Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 a.m. During both closures, the ramp from I-77 north to I-90 east will also be closed.

The Cedar Ave. and E. 22nd St. bridges closed to traffic on Nov. 1. Cedar Ave. is permanently closed, while E. 22nd St. will be reconstructed and widened to support multi-modal transportation.

These are the first of 18 anticipated closures of I-90 through the Central Interchange project limits. These closures will be performed for the safety of the public during bridge demolitions and bridge construction. The other bridges that will be part of these closures include the replacement of the Carnegie Ave. bridge over I-90 and the new I-90 west to I-77 south interchange ramp bridge.

Closure details and detours

Weekend of November 13



I-90 eastbound and westbound between Central Ave. and just east of Carnegie Ave. will be closed Friday, November 13, at 9 p.m. through Saturday, November 14, at 5 p.m.

Detour eastbound: I-71 south / SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-271 north to I-90 east. Detour westbound: I-271 south to I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-90 west.

I-77 north to I-90 eastbound ramp will be closed Friday, November 13, at 9 p.m. through Saturday, November 14, at 5 p.m.

Detour: I-77 north to Woodland Ave. to E. 30th St. to Prospect Ave. to I-90.



Weekend of November 20

