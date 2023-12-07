10 family-friendly things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Dec. 8-10

Here are 10 family-friendly ways to enjoy the holiday season this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet

For one night at the Music Hall at the Cleveland Public Auditorium, enjoy the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists of the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet. Saturday will be a night of acrobatics, puppets and hand-crafted sets and costumes. Find more info and tickets here.

Coventry Village Holiday Festival and Lantern Parade

Coventry Village is bringing back its holiday festival with a "Candyland" theme. Participants will receive a game board to complete stops in "Coventry Land." Free photos with Santa, The Grinch, and Olaf will be available, along with free cocoa and cider. The Lantern Parade will include free workshops, a procession, and a holiday sing-along. The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Find more info here.

Jingle Mingle Craft & Vendor Show

The 9th Annual Jingle Mingle Craft & Vendor Show will feature over 60 vendors and small businesses at the Strongsville Recreation Center Saturday. Admission is free. Find more info here.

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Cyrus Chestnut and Friends: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut will perform favorites like "Linus and Lucy" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Friday night at Severance Music Center. Find tickets and more info here.

A Christmas Carol

It's never too late to make new holiday traditions, and "A Christmas Carol" is a good place to start. Now until Dec. 23 at the Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre, enjoy Charles Dickens's classic tale about the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge live. Find tickets and more info here.

Cleveland Public Square Ice Skating

Take the whole family to Public Square for outdoor ice skating. The rink is open now until Jan. 15. Find more info here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden's Frost: An Ice-Capped Garden Experience

Open now until Dec. 31, enjoy an immersive ice-capped garden experience at Cleveland Botanical Garden's Frost. There will be large ice arches, tons of lights, over 500 poinsettias, themed rooms, live music and more. Find more info here.

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand

Downtown Cleveland's WinterLand, presented by K&D Group, has events for the entire family this holiday season. From the "Kringle's Inventionasium Experience," an interactive "top-secret inventing lab," to pop-up holiday bars to Bruce, the talking holiday tree in "Bruce the Spruce's Forest," there is no shortage of activities. Find the entire list of activities and more details here.

Karamu House's "Black Nativity"

Karamu House, the oldest Black theatre in the country, presents the classic gospel celebration "Black Nativity" in the Allen Theatre until Dec. 18. Written by legendary playwright and Karamu alum Langston Hughes, "Black Nativity" is a holiday favorite. Find tickets and more info here.

Funny Bus Lights & Laughs Holiday Tours

Starting at $29 per person, explore Cleveland on a 90-minute trip with a local comedian as your guide. The guide will combine history, comedy, holiday lights, music and games. The Funny Bus departs from Collision Bend Brewing in the East Bank of the Flats. Find tickets and more info here.