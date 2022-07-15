10 fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, July 15-17

CLEVELAND — Summer is in full swing, and the weather is too nice to stay inside. Need help planning what to do this weekend? Look no further! We are highlighting some unique events happening across Northeast Ohio including over 1 million Legos at the Brick Bar and acrobats on ice at Cirque Du Soleil.

1. Taste of Tremont

Who doesn’t love exquisite cuisine, live music and shopping all in one place? That’s what you’ll find at this year’s Taste of Tremont. This annual street festival is free to attend and showcases the best of Tremont’s food, art and entertainment.

When: Sunday, July 17 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Professor Avenue between W 10th and Starkweather in Tremont

2. Van Aken District Summer Block Party

The Van Aken District is hosting their second Summer Block Party. This is an event for the whole family. Enjoy food, a bubble show by bubble artist Gary Pearlman, live music by GUMBO, face painting and more.

When: Friday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: The Van Aken District

3. Cleveland Burger Week

Take a break from your weekend festivities and grab a $6 burger from one of 50 restaurants participating in Cleveland Burger Week. Each restaurant will create a special burger for this festive occasion. The idea behind Cleveland Burger Week is to get Clevelanders to embrace the food and culture Cleveland has to offer by trying new places.

When: Now until July 17

Where: Participating restaurants

4. The Brick Bar Cleveland

A Lego-inspired bar comprised of over 1 million blocks is coming to a secret location in Cleveland this weekend. Relive your childhood fun with this creative pop-up bar that features sculptures made entirely of Lego bricks.

The pop-up bar will come to a secret location on Center Ridge Road on July 15 and 16. Entry into the bar will consist of 90-minute sessions involving building competitions with prizes, a brick-made wishing well and a table with over 22,000 bricks to host games like table tennis.

Tickets are $22 per person.

When: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16

Where: Secret location on Center Ridge Road given at ticket purchase

5. Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal

Cirque Du Soleil’s very first circus on ice is coming to Cleveland! Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal will be a one-of-a-kind performance that blends circus art and the world of ice skating. World-class ice skaters and acrobats will challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque Du Soleil: Crystal arrives at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse July 15 and is suitable for all ages.

When: Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

6. Ain’t Too Proud

You don’t need to go to Broadway to catch a Broadway show. The KeyBank Broadway Series is featuring Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations at the KeyBank State Theater. This electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, Ain’t Too Proud tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal.

When: Now until July 31

Where: Playhouse Square

7. Uncorked: Cleveland Wine Fest

Attention wine lovers! This one is for you! The 3rd annual Uncorked: Cleveland Wine fest is coming to the Great Lakes Science Center this weekend. Enjoy over 100 wines from across the globe, full after-hours access to the museum, a Live DJ and more!

There are 2 admission times for this event. Early admission ($75) is at 7 p.m. and includes an extra hour of tasting and museum access with bonus wine selections from certain wineries during that first hour. General admission ($60) is at 8 p.m. Both tickets include all the wine tastings with food sold separately.

This event benefits local nonprofit, the Art Therapy Studio, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and mental health of people through art therapy.

This event is 21 and over ONLY.

When: Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Great Lakes Science Center

8. Skylight Park Grand Opening

Mike Harris The new Skylight Park at Tower City.

Visit Tower City for the unveiling of their brand-new greenspace Skylight Park. A grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday in the Skylight Concourse, with experiential programming and performances, food and beverage pop-ups, and family-friendly activities. Activities include Rink in a Box pop-up roller skating, caricaturists, face painters, balloon artists and jugglers.

This will be the first of many free, family-friendly events at Skylight Park this summer. The park, furnished with benches, picnic tables and chairs in a tranquil green space will also hold a lunchtime music series every Thursday.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Tower City Skylight Concourse on Level 1

9. Painting in the Park: Family Fun Day

Explore and celebrate your creativity with Painting in the Park: Family Fun Day in Dunham Tavern Museum in Cleveland. There will be interactive family activities, food, vendors, entertainment and more.

Set aside your technology and devices and make your way to the Dunham Tavern Museum, the oldest building in Cleveland, to make memorable experiences through art. This year’s theme is A Soulful Christmas in July and is $10 per person.

When: Saturday, July 16, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Dunham Tavern Museum

10. Movie Adventure Under the Stars

Round up your kiddos, siblings, parents and friends and head to Canal Park as Kaulig Giving presents a Movie Under the Stars fundraiser benefiting A Kid Again. The evening will include a special showing of The Sandlot, concession stands, games, family activities, special guests and team mascots.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and 100% of ticket sales go directly to A Kid Again as they strive to provide hope, happiness and healing to families raising children with life-threatening conditions.

When: Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: Canal Park

