10 things to do in Cleveland this Memorial Day weekend

It's Memorial Day weekend! Here are 10 events happening in Cleveland to get out and enjoy the unofficial start of summer.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-off & Beer Fest

Head to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this Memorial Day weekend for ribs and beer at the 24th Annual National Rib Cook-off and Beer Fest. Enjoy 12 rib teams, numerous beverage distributors, a kids activity area with a rock-climbing wall, super slide and more. A variety of musical entertainment will take the Southwest General Health Center Stage throughout the weekend as well. Find more info here.

Rock N Reggae Festival

The Rock N Reggae Festival will be at Voinovich Park on May 27-28. Enjoy modern rock Reggae Saturday and traditional roots Reggae Sunday. Plus food trucks and bars. Find more info here.

Red, White and Blue Bar-B-Que Skate Party

Fun for the whole family this Memorial Day weekend as United Skates in Wickliffe is hosting the Red, White and Blue Bar-B-Que Skate Party Sunday, May 28. Find more info here.

51st Annual Tremont Greek Festival

The 51st Annual Tremont Greek Festival will be May 26-29 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with live music, dancing and tons of traditional Greek food. Find more info here.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara at the Great Lakes Science Center

The Great Lakes Science Center is going back to the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs of the Sahara from May 26 – Sep. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to touch real fossils, admire one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models and a 32-foot long-necked Jobaria skeleton. Find more info here.

World Otter Day

Celebrate World Otter Day at the Akron Zoo on May 27. Enjoy activities throughout the zoo, Kona Ice, a keeper talk, crafts and a training session. Find more info here.

Cedar Point Frontier Festival

Head to Cedar Point now until June 17 for their Frontier Festival. Enjoy food, craft beers, live bands, characters, games, crafters and activities in this celebration of hope, health and harvest. Find more info here.

Station Hope

Station Hope is a night celebration at Cleveland’s first authenticated Underground Railroad site, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy powerful performances, dance, theater, music and multimedia performances inspired by contemporary issues of freedom and justice. Find more info here.

Little Italy Artisan & Farmers Market

The Little Italy Artisan & Farmers Market will be Saturday at Tony Brush Park from 1 to 7 p.m. Support local businesses and shop with local artists, vendors and farmers. Find more info here.

Candytopia

Candytopia, “the outrageously interactive candy wonderland” is at Legacy Village now through the end of June. Enjoy eating candy while looking at intricate displays made of candy in each specially curated room. “Let your tastebuds and your imagination soar!” says the event’s website. Find tickets and more info here.

