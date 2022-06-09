10 things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, June 10-12

CLEVELAND — Time to start planning what you'll be doing this weekend. Art festivals take the spotlight in this weekend's roundup of events. From Walkabout Tremont to larger-than-life sculptures at the Summer Arts Fest, it's time to explore something new in your city.

1. Walkabout Tremont

Feed your creative side with tons of art at Walkout Tremont, an annual event that happens on the second Friday of every month. Visitors who come to Tremont will find open galleries, along with music, street entertainment, local history and pop-up tents featuring art from inside and outside Tremont.

This year’s team is “Walkabout on the Wild Side.” Highlights of this month’s Walkout Tremont will be street performances by Dr. U.R Awesome and his record-breaking bubbles, David Bays, a singer-songwriter and the Tribe Ostara Tribal Belly Dance. St. John Cantius Church will be open for tours.

When: Friday, June 10, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Professor Avenue and surrounding streets

2. The 38th Annual Art by the Falls

Nestled on the banks of the Chagrin River at Riverside Park, art lovers come to discover and shop from over 120 painters, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fiber artists and other artisans from around the world.

In addition to the variety of available art, there will be food, family-friend activities, music, an art raffle and surprises throughout the park.

When: June 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls

The event is free.

3. The Sparks Fly Upward performance

For composer, director and Case Western Reserve University professor Cathy Lesser Mansfield, the production of the opera “The Sparks Fly Upward” has been decades in the making. She is making sure no one ever forgets the Holocaust.

The story, told entirely through music and lyrics, follows three German families in Berlin—two Jewish and one Christian—during the Holocaust.

The cast of 35 professional actors and musicians features Cleveland Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo and will be accompanied by a live 36-piece orchestra.

News 5 previewed the performance during Good Morning Cleveland. Watch it in the media player below:

'The Sparks Fly Upward' premieres Thursday

When: June 9 through June 12, time varies by date.

Where: Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center, 1855 Ansel Road in Cleveland

4. Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

Car-crushing monster trucks are making a pit stop at the I-X Center this weekend.

The show features 80-foot jumps, a monster truck cannon, and a Kids Fun Zone where everyone can ride in a real Monster truck. There will also be lots of food and kids can get their face painted.

News 5 previewed the Monster Truckz event during Good Morning Cleveland. Watch it in the media player below:

Monster Truckz event kicks off in Cleveleand

When: Friday, June 10- Sunday, June 12; June 18 and June 19

Where: I-X Center, One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland

5. 30th Annual Rib Cook Off

Sink your teeth into delicious, perfectly seasoned and saucy ribs at the 30th annual Rib Cook Off and Music Festival on the Tri-C West Campus in Parma.

Enjoy over a dozen food vendors and entertainment beginning Thursday through Sunday. Some featured musical performances include “In the Heartland,” a tribute to Michael Stanley and tribute band Bohemian Rhapsody. Admission is $5 at the gate or $2.50 plus fees through the website.

When: Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, 12.

Where: Cuyahoga Community College Western Campus, 11000 West Pleasant Valley Road in Parma

6. Summer Arts Fest

Kick off your summer fun at the Summer Arts Fest: Dance with Giants on Wade Oval in University Circle. The festival will feature larger-the-life sculptures, roaming costumed performers, live music, food vendors and a beer garden.

Courtesy of Tom Sawyer Photography. | University Circle Inc. Summer Arts Fest on Wade Oval.

University Circle Inc. will host tents with free activities for the whole family.

When: Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 pm.

Where: Wade Oval

7. Front Porch Series in Lakewood

This Lakewood summer tradition is back. This year’s lineup offers something for many musical tastes. From reggae to rock to soul and pop, each week, a performer from a musical genre will perform. This week is Raven Rae, described as a “high-energy performer who bridges the gap between the classic and contemporary.”

The Front Porch Series will happen every Friday on the front steps of the Lakewood Public Library beginning at 7 p.m.

When: Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Lakewood Public Library.

8. The Beatles: Get back to let it be

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s newest exhibition will take fans through The Beatles’ creative journey with featured instruments, clothing and handwritten lyrics. The exhibition will feature high-definition film clips, audio and custom projections, transporting fans to the world of January 1969.

When: On exhibit during museum hours

Where: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 Rock & Roll Boulevard in Cleveland

9 . The Bedford Strawberry Festival

Strawberry season is one of the sure signs June is here. The Bedford Historical Society is holding its annual strawberry festival on the square in historic Bedford. Come for the strawberries, ethnic foods and ice cream. The museum will be open during the festival. Admission is free.

When: Friday, June 10, 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 11, from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: On the Bedford Commons and Historic District Bedford

10. Sunday Cinema at Lock 3

Bring a blanket or a chair for a movie under the stars at Akron’s Lock 3 outdoor event space. Admission is free and food and drinks will be available. Rock Dog 2 will be shown. Come early to meet the Akron Police Department and the K-9 unit.

When: Sunday, June 12 at 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Lock 3 in Akron.

