3rd annual Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo Comedy Bash held at Cleveland Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward's foundation, Make Them Know Your Name, is back with its third annual Cleveland All-Star Fitness Expo & Comedy Bash at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday.

Ward's foundation, run in part by his mother, Nicole Ward, aims to provide education, prevention and treatment for heart health.

To do that, on Saturday, the organization brought back its annual fitness expo, which is held at the Browns Stadium and features fitness classes throughout the morning from 10 different trainers.

The event offers classes for all experience levels and in a variety of formats, including yoga, dancing and full-body training.

Here are the trainers scheduled for the expo:



Yoga Mash-Up

EBX30

`SnapBack

Body Burn

Step Ari Strong

Dungeon Fitness

NuLife Queen of Bootcamp

Power Sweat

Move with Dee

Charg'd Up - Cleveland's Own Philly Weeden

Throughout the event, vendors and organizations offer interactive health and wellness screenings and demonstrations. With the focus on heart health, CPR and AED training will be available on location.

Fitness classes begin at 9 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for children 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.

Later in the evening, the event opens back up for an added level of entertainment—a comedy bash featuring Joe Torry and a "Battle of the Jazz Bands" with Hubbs Groove and The Unit Band.

The comedy portion of the event, which is 21+, begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the comedy show are $35.

To learn more, click here.