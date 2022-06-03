5 fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, June 3-5

CLEVELAND — It's the first weekend in June, and there are tons of fun events happening across Northeast Ohio. We are highlighting fun, free events, including Cleveland's annual day-long Pride celebration and the Peninsula Flea.

1. Pride in the CLE

For the first time since 2019, Pride in the CLE will celebrate in person with a march kicking off at approximately 11 a.m. near Public Square and the Cleveland Public Library. The march is about 20-25 minutes long and will end by flowing into the festival at Malls B and C.

When: Saturday, June 4, from 12 to 6 p.m.

In conjunction with Pride in the CLE, numerous businesses in the Flats East Bank will host "Flat Out Pride," which includes a night of music, food and drinks, entertainment and special celebrity appearances on June 3, from 7 p.m. to midnight and June 4 from 6-10 p.m. The event is outdoors on Old River Road along the Flats East Bank Waterfront.

More info here

2. The Beachland Flea

Shop local vendors selling vinyl, vintage and handcrafted items, art and music. The event is free. There will also be food. Explore the revitalized Waterloo Arts District at this event and nearby businesses this weekend.

When: Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Beachland Ballroom and Tavern — 15711 Waterloo Road

More info here

3. Little Italy Art Walk

You won't want to miss this art walk. Over 100 visiting artists and exhibits from local, regional and national artists will showcase art of all mediums, including the best Italian cuisine and wine selections. Organizers say all artist studios open with world tour exhibits that take months to create.

When: Friday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, from noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 from noon-6 p.m.

Valet Parking during the Art Walk hours will be on Mayfield Road.

More info here

4. Yoga in the Park

Destress from the week and relax and stretch with a free yoga session at Veteran's Memorial Park in Avon Lake. Organizers say participants can simply just show up and sign in with an instructor. The class is free, but donations are appreciated.

When: Sunday, June 5, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Veteran's Memorial Park at 32756 Lake Road in Avon Lake

More info here

5. The Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

The popular flea featuring everything from high-quality to handmade goods to re-purposed and vintage items is back at Heritage Farms in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Visitors will find everything here. Check out the cold brew and cereal bar to fuel your energy for more shopping.

When: Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farms: 6050 Riverview Road in Peninsula.

More info here

