5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio: Aug. 2-4

We're not going to lie to you, this first weekend of August is jam-packed with events that will probably overwhelm you.

Here are five of those events happening:

Guardians game

The best team in Major League Baseball is returning to Progressive Field to face the Baltimore Orioles this weekend. The team will be giving away free shirts on Friday and CC Sabathia bobbleheads on Saturday. For more information, click here.

SummerSlam

WWE fans have been preparing for this weekend since it was announced that Cleveland would host the event. Parma native "The Miz" will serve as host for the event on Saturday at Browns Stadium. For more information, click here.

Trucks arrived Wednesday morning.

WWE trucks arrive at Browns Stadium

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Following Thursday night's Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, celebrations will continue in Canton. Multiple events will be held in Hall of Fame Village throughout the weekend. For more information, click here.

Twins Day Festival

Are you a twin? Head on down to Twinsburg to celebrate with other twins from across the world this weekend. For more information, click here.

Head to the Medina County Fair

If you're in the mood to ride carnival rides and eat funnel cakes, head to Medina County this weekend. The fair runs until Aug. 4. For our county fair guide, click here.

