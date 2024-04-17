5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: April 19-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the playoffs, but if basketball isn't your thing, have no fear; here are five other things going on in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Cabaret

The Tony Award Winning Musical is coming to Case Western Reserve this weekend. Tickets start at $5. For more information, click here.

Check out a comedy show

Mike Vecchione, who has appeared on The Tonight Show, Comedy Central, Netflix and more, will be performing at Hilarities Friday and Saturday night. Tickets start at $20. For more information, click here.

STOMP

Stomp uses unconventional percussion instruments to create an electrifying experience on stage. Stomp will be performing in Cleveland at Playhouse Square on Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

Cleveland International Wine Festival

Taste CLE and Driftwood Catering are teaming up to provide a weekend filled with wine fun, including a four-hour grand tasting. Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here.

Sonic Symphony

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your favorite video game teamed up with an orchestra? Well, now you can experience that. The Sonic Symphony is in town on Saturday. For more information, click here.