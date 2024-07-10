5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: July 12-14

Summer has been heating things up, and so have the multiple events happening across Northeast Ohio.

Here's a list of five things to do this weekend.

Latin Festival

Crosspointe Mision Hispana will be hosting its third annual Latin Festival on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The church is located at 1800 Columbia Road in Westlake. For more information, clickhere.

Fin Fest

Want to experience Shark Week up close and personal? The Greater Cleveland Aquarium will be hosting Fin Fest this weekend to give you an up close and personal look at sharks and rays. For more information, click here.

Attend a comedy show

Marlon Wayans, who you may know from the movie White Chicks, will be performing at The Funny Bone on Saturday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Tequila Fest

If you're a fan of tequila, head to Nautica on Saturday and try more than 50 different brands. The fest takes place from 3 to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Pan-American Games

Check out a preview of the games

The Pan-American Masters Games 2024 will be in town July 13-21

RELATED: 2024 Pan-American Masters Games will be in Cleveland

Athletes from across the world will be heading to Cleveland to compete in 24 sports. The games kick off on July 12. For more information, click here.

