2024 Pan-American Masters Games will be in Cleveland July 13-21

CLEVELAND — Four thousand athletes from around the world are about to arrive in Cleveland for the Pan-American Masters Games 2024.

Athletes will represent more than 50 counties and compete in 24 medal-contending sports. The Olympic-style opening ceremonies will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Mall C Downtown, right by the Huntington Convention Center.

All the events are free and open to the public. The opening ceremonies will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. There will also be a DJ and food trucks.

It's a homecoming for one of the athletes headed to town.

"I started at Charles Orr Elementary School in Cleveland. I am from Cleveland, Ohio. I lived in the Hough district as a kid," said Lynx Tyus, Pan-American Masters Games ambassador and table tennis athlete.

Tyus said table tennis is practically in her DNA.

"Table tennis; I loved the game because it was a safe haven for me."

Playing the game her whole life and bonding with her brother Andre across the table, Tyus is bringing her A-game and best paddle to compete in the land.

"This morning, I was training, getting ready to go to my second training this afternoon," said Tyus.

She continued, "In China, they call me the Black Serena of table tennis, so I wear that badge of honor, and I hope Serena will see this."

Pan-American Masters Games athletes are over the age of 30. The oldest competitor is coming from Australia and is 94 years old.

"The Pan-American Masters Games has never been held in the United States before, so we're excited to be the first U.S. city to host one of these international masters games events and showcase Cleveland and the great city that we have to international visitors," said Matt Sajna, director of operations, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

All sporting competitions are free and open to the public. The hub of the action will be at the Huntington Convention Center.

"Basketball, volleyball, pickleball exciting new sport, table tennis, karate and judo, those are all happening at the convention center, we also have swimming at Cleveland State University downtown, track and field at Baldwin Wallace University," said Sajna.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission said you're likely to see athletes out and about proudly wearing their new medals

"If you see anyone walking around with those, congratulate them, welcome them, share any insights on great places to eat or things to do when they're here in the city too," said Sajna.

