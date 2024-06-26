5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: June 28-30

It's the last weekend of June, which means it's time to get out and enjoy your summer.

Here are five things happening this weekend:

Go to a comedy show

Comedian Rocky LaPorte is heading to downtown this weekend to perform at Hilarities on East Fourth. Tickets start at $25. For more information, click here.

River Rally

Head to Hart Crane Park on Saturday and take part in kayaking, bike tours, boat rides and more. You can learn all about Cleveland's river history and recovery. For more information, click here.

Cleveland Pride Bar Crawl

With Pride Month coming to a close, there is no better way to celebrate than going on a bar crawl. Tickets cost $20. For more information, click here.

Food Truck Festival

Are you a fan of getting to eat multiple different types of food at the same time? Tremont's annual Food Truck Festival is happening this weekend. For more information, click here.

Summer in the City

Searching for a family friendly event? The 5th Street Arcades downtown will be hosting a free festival on Saturday. For more information, click here.