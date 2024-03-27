5 things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: March 29-31

After weeks of eating all the fried fish you can on Fridays, the Lenten season will officially end this weekend as Easter finally arrives.

If you're looking for something fun to do, we've got you covered. Here is a list of five events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Comedian Martin Urbano is in town

Martin Urbano, who is currently a writer for The Tonight Show, will be in town this weekend performing at Pickwick and Frolic. He has shows on Friday and Saturday. To get tickets, click here.

Something Clean

The new drama "Something Clean" will be taking the stage at the Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights. The show is about a mother whose life changes when an act of violence is committed by a member of her home. For more information on the show, click here.

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party

The House of Blues will be hosting a Taylor Swift dance party on Friday night. The Eras Tour may not have come to Cleveland, but at least you'll have the chance to dance through all of her albums. For more information, click here.

Easter Kiddie Disco

Looking for something fun and different to do with your kids on Easter? Venue D'Von will be hosting a family fun dance with Easter-themed activities Sunday from 3-6 p.m. For more information, click here.

LGBT+ Career Fair

Are you looking for a job? The LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland will be hosting a career fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

