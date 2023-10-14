Swifties pack the drive-in movie theater in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A big night for Taylor Swift fans who couldn't make it to a stop on the Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour Concert Film is a big boom for business at the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive theater. About 325 cars pulled up to watch Taylor Swift.

Aut-O-Rama owner Tim Sherman prepped for an unusually busy Friday night full of newcomers to his family-owned business.

"I know her tickets are quite expensive, and that's out of reach for some people, so just by allowing us to the shows like this, it allows a lot more people to go and see the show," said Sherman.

Sherman called in extra staff for concessions, the drive-in making the experience like a Taylor Swift concert, competing with photo ops and even a friendship bracelet station.

"I made these, and I'm going to trade them, and I'm going to get more," said Amanda Grondolsky.

Rocking a "Swiftie" jacked, accompanied by her "Swiftie boyfriend," who is her fiance, Grondolsky was the first car in the drive-in Friday.

"I am the most excited person here. I was the first one here," said Grondolsky. She continued, "I felt like it was more of a concert-like environment like we can move around, and dance, and talk to people."

The movie lit up the parking lot as fans danced outside and watched from trunk beds, singing along to lyrics they knew all too well.