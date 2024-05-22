5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: May 24-26

It's Memorial Day weekend, which is basically the unofficial start of summer in Northeast Ohio.

Here are five things you can do this weekend:

Reggae Fest

Since 2017, Reggae Fest has been bringing laid-back music and soulful food to Cleveland. The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, clickhere.

Berea's National Rib Cook-Off

In Northeast Ohio, eating ribs on Memorial Day is a tradition. If you're looking for some delicious ones, head down to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend to indulge. For more information, click here.

Yacht Rock Karaoke Brunch

Do you have Monday off for the holiday? Might as well hit the Cuyahoga River and celebrate Sunday Funday by attending the Yacht Rock Karaoke Brunch on the Lady Caroline. For more information, click here.

Sunshine Yoga

For all you early risers, Sunshine Yoga may be the perfect event for you. On Saturday at 9 a.m., take your yoga mat to Sims Park in Euclid for a free class. For more information, click here.

Attend a Memorial Day parade

If you have to work on Monday but still want to celebrate the holiday, you can attend a parade in York Township. The parade starts at 3 p.m. at the York Methodist Church. For more information, click here.

