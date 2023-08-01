Lady Caroline makes its maiden voyage and Nautica Queen officially goes into retirement

CLEVELAND — It’s the end of an era for Cleveland tourism and the start of what Jacob’s Entertainment hopes is a bigger and better era.

Lady Caroline, Jacob’s Entertainment’s newest dining cruise, sets sail on its maiden voyage with customers Tuesday afternoon.

Lady Caroline is a 120-foot-long and 15,000-square-foot luxury ship. Two of the four decks are enclosed and climate controlled.

It will replace the Nautica Queen, the boat that is synonymous with the Cuyahoga River and has been sailing since 1992.

“There’s a huge difference between the boots, even the size of the windows, the layout of the boat, it’s just a total different animal. I think the public is going to absolutely love this boat once they’re on here,” said Captain Scott Pearson.

News 5 caught up with Tanisha and Ed Long, who were excited to be the first to experience Lady Caroline. They were celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.

“We want to see what it’s all about, all the hype. I’ve been waiting all summer,” she said.

Tomasina Williams is the dining manager of Lady Caroline and said while it’s sad to see the Nautica Queen go, customers will be pleased with Lady Caroline.

“The Nautical Queen has been around for a very long time, so we are ready to retire her and be on something a little more luxurious and more modern,” said Williams.

