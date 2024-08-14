5 Things to do this weekend: Aug. 16-18

This weekend is THE WEEKEND for anybody who is a fan of Italian food, which if you aren't, you're being judged.

Here are five things happening this weekend.

Feast of the Assumption

Based on the first sentence of this story, it's obvious that the most important weekend in Little Italy is here. The four-day street fair kicks off Thursday and runs until Sunday. For more information, click here.

Rock Hall Half Marathon

As the official sponsors of the News 5K, we should probably mention this race in our things to do this weekend. The race is this Saturday and starts and finished at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, click here.

Olympian in Tuscarawas County

If you watched swimming during the Olympics, you probably saw Hunter Armstrong swim for the gold in the 4X100 freestyle relay. He will be at the Tuscarawas County YMCA on Saturday to show off his medal and take pictures with fans. For more information, click here.

International Festival

If you aren't a fan of Italian food but love other ethnic foods, then the International Festival in Parma Heights is for you. The festival takes place at St. John Boscoe Church from Friday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

Saint Maron Food Festival

This Things to Do story is apparently sponsored by eating a ton of great food, which you can also do at the Saint Maron Food Festival. Come check out Middle Eastern cuisine and drinks. For more information, click here.

