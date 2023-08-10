The Feast of Assumption returns to Little Italy

Little Italy’s Feast of the Assumption will return at Holy Rosary Church on Mayfield Road starting Saturday.

This feast has been a tradition for over 120 years and commemorates Mary’s body being taken to heaven.

The event will start at noon on Saturday and will end Tuesday with a candlelight procession and a closing prayer.

